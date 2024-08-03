 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in September 2023

August 03, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic relationship faces another “big” hurdle.

The couple, who began dating in September 2023, is trying hard to maintain a spark in their relationship as their work commitments grow. 

As per Life & Style, Taylor is readying herself for the upcoming European leg of her Eras Tour, and Travis is preparing for the new season of the NFL.

"They’ve both gotten so codependent the idea that they won’t see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them,” the source claimed.

The insider added, "Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head."

The confidant further shared that the pop star "trusts" Travis and “he has not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always a temptation."

“Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor,” the insider told the outlet.

