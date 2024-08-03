 
Brad Pitt changes old ways for Ines De Ramon romance: Source

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been dating for more than a year now

August 03, 2024

Ines De Ramon relationship is seemingly having a visible influence on Brad Pitt.

A tipster recently shared with In Touch Weekly how the jewellery designer has changed Brad’s old ways as he has become deeply committed to maintain his sobriety.

“Brad’s lifestyle in sobriety has come down to one thing: he’s got to fill up his days with activities and keep as busy as possible from the second he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep at night,” the source began the chat by claiming.

They also mentioned, “This is harder than you’d think for a guy like Brad, who is naturally laid back and, pre-sobriety, relished his downtime.”

“But now, he’s scheduled within an inch of his life starting with up-at-dawn yoga and stretching sessions with Ines and being on Zoom calls all day as he monitors future productions,” the insider explained.

“He’s just never alone with his thoughts anymore and has people around him working at his L.A. house pretty much at all times,” the source continued.

“It seems to have been very helpful in strengthening his relationship with Ines,” they remarked before moving to a new topic. 

