Lady Gaga spits coffee after hearing Joaquin Phoenix sing in 'Joker 2'

Joaquin Phoenix recently talked about how Lady Gaga reacted to his singing in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.



In an interview with Empire magazine, Phoenix recalled Gaga's reaction which made him feel "confident."

In the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker, Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck, and Gaga's Harley Quinn share a bond over classic songs, which plays a suignificant role in the film.

Phoenix said, "It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes. Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song."

"I do seem to remember [Gaga] spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting and made me feel confident," adding, "Gaga was always very encouraging of just, 'Go with what you feel, it’s fine'. For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be... uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting," he recalled.