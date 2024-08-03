 
Geo News

Slipknot bassist Paul Gray revealed insights for album, 'Vol. 3' before death

Slipknot released their hit album, 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) on May 21, 2004

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Slipknot bassist Paul Gray revealed insights for album, Vol. 3 before death
Slipknot bassist Paul Gray revealed insights for album, 'Vol. 3' before death

Slipknot, a popular American heavy metal band is known for their nine-piece masked symphony, horror visuals, impeccable guitar and bass riffs as well as unique vocals that has led them to produce chart-topping tracks time and time again.

From an archive interview, their left-handed bassist, Paul Gray, who passed away in 2010, recalled working on their 2004 album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), that also went platinum.

He revealed that Slipknot worked on that album, which features hits such as Duality and Vermillion in an infamously and seemingly haunted Hollywood mansion,

While the band was tracking at the haunted residence, formerly owned by infamous escape artist, Harry Houdini, Gray told Bass Player, “We had drum sets on every floor and amps in every room, with drum machines, Pro Tools rigs, and all kinds of stuff everywhere”

“So anytime anyone had an idea, we could just lay it down,” he added.

Paul Gray continued, “With Slipknot, it's about songs, so I just try to play what the song requires, fit in with nine people and blend where it sounds good. As the bass player, it's easy to step on parts or drown somebody out. It's about finding that middle ground.”

