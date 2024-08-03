Photo: Jeremy Renner talks changed dynamics with daughter after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner recently opened up about his daughter Ava, whom he with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Marvel alum weighed in on his bond with Ava after surviving a lethal accident.

He began the chat by saying, “I feel like now — I don’t know, it skipped and flipped for a minute because the accident really propelled us into a very adult relationship.”

“It’s been wonderful, and now I feel like I’m just a manager or a bouncer, or I don’t know,” he also added.

In addition to this, the 53-year-old acting sensation confessed that he feels like his roles are “changing” adding, “[I’m wearing] different hats now.”

Continuing with the discussion, he addressed that previously he felt more like “a caregiver, a nurturer, the entertainer, the chef, the provider, the chauffeur,” but, “now, I feel like I just have to be around and make sure she doesn’t do bad stuff.”

For those unversed, Jeremy Renner survived a near-fatal snowplow accident, which left the actor admitted in the intensive-care unit at the hospital, in January last year.