Marilyn Manson makes live comeback five years after music hiatus

Marilyn Manson just took the stage after almost a five-year long hiatus!



On August 2, Friday, the iconic rock legend performed as the opening for Five Finger Death Punch at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

This is just a first of his upcoming string of performances that would be held all across North America for the next two months, his self-titled 2024 tour that he announced via his official Instagram account.

Manson’s performance marks his first full show after a wave of multiple sexual and physical abuse allegations were made against him since 2021, that included multiple women as well as actress, Evan Rachel Wood, who accused the musician of r***, torture, and threats.

This is not the only musical comeback that the Coma White hit-maker has made. It was revealed in May that Manson had signed with a new record label, Nuclear Blast, after being dropped by his previous label.

Marilyn Manson came out with his single, As Sick As The Secrets Within, his first track since WE ARE CHAOS, his eleventh studio album, back in 2020.