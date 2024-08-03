 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman talked about her marriage to Keith Urban in an interview with Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently talked about her marriage to Keith Urban.

In an interview with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole shared a relationship advice she received.

A Family Affair actress said, "The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual — so there’s the me and the you — and there’s the we. And that’s only you."

"No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is," she added.

Victoria, who is married to David Beckham asked Nicole, "Isn’t it great that someone supports us and lets us do what we love?"

Nicole replied, "It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance…We don’t gloat about it. People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way."

During the same interview, Victoria also reflected on her marriage sharing similar sentiments about the importance of growing together and mutual support in a relationship.

Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand on Ralph Macchio, William Zabka's guidance
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand on Ralph Macchio, William Zabka's guidance
Marilyn Manson makes live comeback five years after music hiatus video
Marilyn Manson makes live comeback five years after music hiatus