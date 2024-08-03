Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently talked about her marriage to Keith Urban.

In an interview with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole shared a relationship advice she received.

A Family Affair actress said, "The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual — so there’s the me and the you — and there’s the we. And that’s only you."

"No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is," she added.

Victoria, who is married to David Beckham asked Nicole, "Isn’t it great that someone supports us and lets us do what we love?"

Nicole replied, "It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance…We don’t gloat about it. People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way."

During the same interview, Victoria also reflected on her marriage sharing similar sentiments about the importance of growing together and mutual support in a relationship.