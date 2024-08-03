Photo: Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report

Robert Pattinson is reportedly saying goodbye to Hollywood after welcoming a child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style that the Twilight Saga alum is looking for opportunities to settle in Korea while his highly anticipated 2025 sci-fi adventure film, Mickey 17.

“Rob went into Mickey 17 with a very positive attitude around the idea of working with a Korean director and a mostly Korean crew to craft a movie that could be as big a hit in the Far East as it is in the U.S.,” the insider began.

“It’s been a real ride for Rob and he’s had great support from Brad Pitt and the other Western producers involved,” they also claimed.

The insider also explained, “But the prize for Rob and his team is a real footprint in the red-hot Korean media marketplace,” declaring, “Warner Bros. has committed to putting a lot of money and energy behind making Rob into a bona fide star in South Korea and giving him a base there from which he can mount more projects.”

“The Plan B-produced Mickey 17 is completed and ready to be released in January 2025,” the source even mentioned.

“It’s something you’re seeing a lot lately with the U.S. movie business in something of a decline. The biggest stars, Rob included, are looking at territories where they’ll have an easier time getting stuff made,” they remarked in conclusion.