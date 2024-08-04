Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

Firerose just shared a motivational thought amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Friday, the 36-year-old Australian singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a post on her Stories to convey an encouraging message to her followers after Cyrus filed for divorce in May.

Set to the tune of Honest by Leanna Crawford, “One day you’ll look back and see God walked with you every step of the way,” the statement on the post read.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Firerose, also known as Johanna Hodges, who also lauded the efforts of her friends amid the difficult time.

Posting a video of her friends as they spent some time on a boat, in a lake, she captioned the post, “It’s not what, but who we have in life that matters,” alongside adding the soundtrack by The Beatles, With a Little Help from My Friends.

For the unversed, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Firerose, just seven months after they tied the note. Irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct were stated as the reasons behind this decision, as per documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine.