Demi Lovato gears for brand new collaboration 'Chula'

Demi Lovato just set her foot in the world of bilingual music!

The 31-year-old songstress and singer teamed up with Grupo Firme and joined the band on stage during their Austin, Texas show on Friday.

They performed their brand-new track and a soon-to-be released collaboration, titled, Chula, a bilingual track, that Lovato sang with the Mexican band’s front man, Eduin Caz.

In a collaborative post on their official Instagram accounts, the two musicians also revealed the release date of their upcoming song.

““Chula” | August 15th,” the post was captioned underneath a picture where the Grammy nominated artist posed for the camera alongside Caz, who struck a peace sign and had an ear-to-ear grin.

Additionally, Chula is not the first time the Heart Attack singer has worked on a bilingual song, or a track in an entirely different language, like Spanish.

Inn 2018, in collaboration with the Despacito hit-maker, Luis Fonsi, Lovato released a rather successful song, titled, Échame la Culpa.

She spoke to Billboard, expressing her sentiments over working on the song, saying, “The first time I heard Luis sing was on Despacito. I was immediately intrigued and so excited at the thought of working with him."