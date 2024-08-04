 
Demi Lovato gears for brand new collaboration 'Chula'

Demi Lovato collaborated with the band Grupo Firme, for their latest track, 'Chulo' to be released on August 15

August 04, 2024

Demi Lovato just set her foot in the world of bilingual music!

The 31-year-old songstress and singer teamed up with Grupo Firme and joined the band on stage during their Austin, Texas show on Friday.

They performed their brand-new track and a soon-to-be released collaboration, titled, Chula, a bilingual track, that Lovato sang with the Mexican band’s front man, Eduin Caz.

In a collaborative post on their official Instagram accounts, the two musicians also revealed the release date of their upcoming song.

““Chula” | August 15th,” the post was captioned underneath a picture where the Grammy nominated artist posed for the camera alongside Caz, who struck a peace sign and had an ear-to-ear grin.

Additionally, Chula is not the first time the Heart Attack singer has worked on a bilingual song, or a track in an entirely different language, like Spanish.

Inn 2018, in collaboration with the Despacito hit-maker, Luis Fonsi, Lovato released a rather successful song, titled, Échame la Culpa.

She spoke to Billboard, expressing her sentiments over working on the song, saying, “The first time I heard Luis sing was on Despacito. I was immediately intrigued and so excited at the thought of working with him."

