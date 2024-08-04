Photo: Celine Dion desperate for Angelina Jolie to play in biopic: Source

Celine Dion reportedly wants the A-listed star Angelina Jolie to depict her life’s journey amid SPS battle.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the former wife of Brad Pitt has already rejected this role, but Celine is adamant that noone can pull off her persona better than the Mr. and Mrs. Smith alum.

“They have discussed it many times over the years,” the insider began.

They also noted, “Despite all the personal issues Céline has been dealing with, she still has this dream of telling the triumph-and-tragedy story of her relationship with her late husband René and her climb to stardom.”

As per this source, the songstress, who is popular for her powerful voice, “has always envisioned Angelina as perfect for the role.”

Spilling the beans on how they will depict Angelina as a younger songstress, the insider shared, “Angelina’s age isn’t an issue either – the idea has always been to de-age Angelina using CGI so she can offer a full portrait of Céline’s journey.”

“As Céline’s health issues have ramped up in recent times, there is more urgency than ever around making a real movie about her incredible journey and featuring her amazing music,” they remarked in conclusion about Celine, who has been battling the rare autoimmune disease called, stiff person syndrome (SPS).