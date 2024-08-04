Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘hypcocrites' for brand new reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded hypocrites for their security cries.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly planning a trip to Columbia after rejecting UK due to security reasons, are called out for double standards.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "I think first what people will think when they see this, Harry's been sounding off about how dangerous it is to his family, and he needs automatic police protection.

Speaking about Harry’s plea to the UK High Court about getting tax payer funded security for himself, Meghan and their kids, Richard added: "I was having lot of sympathy for that argument simply because he was haunted by the death of his mother. We know what happened there.

He then spoke about Harry’s past ordeals, noting: "And there is always a threat of right-wing extremism, or indeed, since he's listed these numbers of Taliban he took out on a second tour of duty in Afghanistan, possibly, Islamist extremism.”