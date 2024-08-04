 
Princess Anne feelings as she attended Olympics

Princess Anne looked excited at the Olumkcs.

August 04, 2024

Princess Anne showcased her confident and excited self as she attended the Olympics.

Sister of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II’s second child, Anne looked empowered at the games.

Body language expert Darren Stanton said: “Princess Anne opts to wear the colour blue a lot of the time during Royal events. It tells us she feels comfortable, strong and empowered in this colour.”

The expert added: “Wearing a pair of trainers and a hat while stepping out publicly shows Anne has no qualms about wearing something more casual instead of her usually more formal attire - again it nods to how she feels very confident in her own identity and self-esteem.”

The expert then likened Princess Anne to her late mother.

“Like her mother, she is highly respected by the family for being a level-headed and firm member of the family - who also isn’t afraid to show her more natural and humorous side. Anne,” he said

