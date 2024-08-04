 
Zac Efron's health update following hospital release

Zac Efron's representatives gave health update following his "minor swimming incident"

August 04, 2024

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital following a "minor swimming incident" in Spain.

Employees of the villa found him in the pool and helped him out, according to a TMZ report.

A representative of A Family Affair star confirmed to PEOPLE that Efron is now recovering well from the incident.

He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and released the next morning. "He is fine," the representative stated.

This isn't the first time the High School Musical actor has faced a medical emergency. In 2019, Efron was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, while filming Killing Zac Efron, after contracting typhoid.

Efron has been making headlines for his roles in various recent projects, including The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky, and most recently, the rom-com A Family Affair, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Earlier in the week, Efron was spotted onstage with DJ Martin Garrix at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club.

