Ben Affleck sports new biker look after $20 million bachelor pad purchase

Ben Affleck has stepped into his new era with a new look and a new Los Angeles estate that could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad.

The Batman star, 51, was spotted weekending with a new shaved faux-hawk hairstyle and a leather jacket as he sped off on his blue electric bike, People reported.

Affleck kept it cool with a Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, gray jeans, and a pair of black and silver aviators. He also ditched his wedding ring for the daytime bike ride.

This daytime outing comes after he restricted himself to home-to-office routine for months since his impending divorce rumours began.

His wife Jennifer Lopez was still vacationing besides keeping a work and family life balance in Hamptons, except that Affleck was nowhere in her vicinity, even on her 55th birthday.

On the professional front, Affleck is working on his upcoming sequel The Accountant 2. As for his love life, there seems to be no going back after he moved his stuff out of his and Lopez's $60 million marital home in her absence, which is also now on sale.

His new LA home is a family-friendly five-bed property, which can easily accommodate his three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.