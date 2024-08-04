Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as Superman

Zack Snyder, a director famous for his superhero films, finally addressed controversy surrounding Henry Cavill's role as Superman.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Man of Steel director talked about Cavill’s super-hero role and expressed his disappointment for not fully exploring the character's potential.

While acknowledging how crucial the impact of casting could be on the film’s success, Snyder called the British actor as a perfect example for such fit that went ultimately underused.

The director also acknowledged the 41-year-old actor's talent and dedication to the role as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

The director, during the interview also shared his excitement about future projects in the works and confirmed that he's actively developing new films.

He also expressed his desire to explore different genres and storytelling styles, which is parallel to his visually effects-laden films.

Snyder offered his thoughts on the current state of the film industry and acknowledged the challenges posed by streaming platforms and the need for filmmakers to adapt to evolving audience preferences.