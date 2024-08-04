Harrison Ford on filming 'Captain America 4': 'I had great time'

After becoming part of the upcoming Captain America, Harrison Ford said he was "delighted" to get a superb response to his trailer.



In a chat with Variety, the legendary actor said, "I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach if you had one."

Adding, "But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”

His comments come as a clarification of his statement in the same interview where he said it took "being an idiot for money" in the process of the motion picture used on him for turning him into Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Harrison who plays Thaddeus Ross, stresses that he meant no insult by explaining, “What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

In other news, the forthcoming Marvel film's lead star Anthony Mackie shared an important revelation saying some scenes of the movie were re-shot to follow the nature of the second installment of Captain America's "grounded nature."

"So, it was the first conversation we had up until now, was making sure that the movie was grounded," adding, "A bunch of our reshoots was about the idea of taking the movie where it was and grounding it more," he told GamesRadar+.

"Captain America is every man's hero, you know? So every man has to look at Captain America and see himself in Cap. So it's very important that when people look at me as Captain America," the actor added.