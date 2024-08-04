Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has shared another interesting fact about Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us.



The Gossip Girl star, 35, who now awaits the release of her romantic drama film It Ends with Us is boasting about another thing it has in common with her husband's recent hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Blake shared a playlist of songs that inspired her forthcoming feature.

"Some are songs I listened to while filming. Others are inspiration we used while editing or marketing. And others are the stunning songs that made it into the film."



She then tagged other collaborators from It Ends with Us in the message, crediting them for putting "so much love, time & thought" into the songs that made the final cut of the soundtrack, before giving a shoutout to Rob Simonsen.

"Yeah the @deadpoolmovie composer. My husband and I share more than children," she added, referencing James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1.

Simonsen reshared the story on his account, adding the message, "True story ©blakelively's music taste are second to none."

"She knows who played the better fiddle between Johnny and the devil," Simonsen added, referencing the song The Devil Went Down to Georgia.

It Ends with Us is in theaters on August 9 while Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 22.