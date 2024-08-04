 
Geo News

Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively boasts about what 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'It Ends with Us' have in common

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has shared another interesting fact about Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us

The Gossip Girl star, 35, who now awaits the release of her romantic drama film It Ends with Us is boasting about another thing it has in common with her husband's recent hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Blake shared a playlist of songs that inspired her forthcoming feature.

"Some are songs I listened to while filming. Others are inspiration we used while editing or marketing. And others are the stunning songs that made it into the film."

She then tagged other collaborators from It Ends with Us in the message, crediting them for putting "so much love, time & thought" into the songs that made the final cut of the soundtrack, before giving a shoutout to Rob Simonsen.

"Yeah the @deadpoolmovie composer. My husband and I share more than children," she added, referencing James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, 1.

Simonsen reshared the story on his account, adding the message, "True story ©blakelively's music taste are second to none."

"She knows who played the better fiddle between Johnny and the devil," Simonsen added, referencing the song The Devil Went Down to Georgia.

It Ends with Us is in theaters on August 9 while Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 22.

Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Ryan Reynolds shares details on casting Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds shares details on casting Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool
Ben Affleck sports new biker look after $20 million bachelor pad purchase
Ben Affleck sports new biker look after $20 million bachelor pad purchase
Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?
Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas stands up for her amid 'predatory' claims
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas stands up for her amid 'predatory' claims
Ariana Grande shares witty reply to fan's 'Eternal Sunshine' criticism
Ariana Grande shares witty reply to fan's 'Eternal Sunshine' criticism
Hailey, 'handsome dad' Justin Bieber look smitten amid 'miserable' reports
Hailey, 'handsome dad' Justin Bieber look smitten amid 'miserable' reports
Zac Efron's health update following hospital release
Zac Efron's health update following hospital release