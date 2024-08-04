Rebel Wilson reacts to being slammed over 'atrocious' behaviour

Rebel Wilson is fighting a legal battle with the producers of her directorial debut movie The Deb.

In the previous week, The Debs producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, who co-worked with Wilson, filed the suit against her for being a “malicious bully” and made “unreasonable demands” on set.

When demands are not fulfilled then she spreads vicious lies against the opponent person.

As per the suit, the producers alleged that Wilson has, “a history of fabricating false and malicious lies to hide her own lack of professionalism and advance her own self-interest.”

They also accused the comedian of having other intentions behind the scenes and that the suit is to get publicity for her auto-biography.

And continued by saying, “Nevertheless, Rebel successfully used the furor around such allegations to promote the sale of her book. As with this situation, Rebel hypocritically played the victim in order to elicit public sympathy”.

It is pertinent to mention that in her recently published auto-biography book “Rebel Rising '', she claimed that The Dictator’s actor Sacha Baron Cohen sexually harassed her, but those allegations were clearly denied by him.

The producers have united with high profile attorney Camille Vasquez, who successfully represented the Johnny Depp case against Amber Heard, for defamation.