Jason Sudeikis faces 'trust issues' after Olivia Wilde split?

Sources suggest the breakdown of Jason Sudeikis's past relationship might have triggered this issue

August 04, 2024

After coming out from his split with Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis is facing a new hurdle, sources say, to his new love life: his "trust issues."

Insiders however say the Ted Lasso star is getting back to his normal life after a high-profile separation from his ex-wife in 2020.

"The good news for Jason is that he’s finally living for himself a little bit," the bird chirped. "After a lot of false starts, he’s finally opening himself up to a new relationship after being in the Ted Lasso bubble for the last five years and having almost no time to devote to anything else, personally or even with his career."

But despite battling his dark phase of life, Jason is still having problems such as trust issues, which the insiders claim, are blocking his efforts in finding a new romance.

"He’s a lot more confident and in a much more positive place right now, but what’s going to be the trick to making that last?" they spilled to Ok! Magazine

"That’s a tougher question because even though Jason says he wants to settle down and build toward a new family situation, his trust issues are always going to be a factor against making a new commitment that sticks."

