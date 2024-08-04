Meghan Markle's real feelings for Prince Harry come to light

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s feelings for Prince Harry and how she tends to make it known in public.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made observations of this nature according to Express UK.

He began by noting just how less they “depend on each other to feel confident” and how “defiant” their relationship has become as a result.

According to the source, “We regularly see Meghan looking up at Harry, showing emotions of pride and admiration. This displays the pure love she has for him to this day.”

“Through this ability to be open and honest with each other’s emotions, they prove time and time again that they have a strong, unbreakable bond.”

He also added how “Mirroring each other’s body language and showing gestures of compassion, tells us their relationship has been built around a deep trust,” before signing off from the conversation.