Meghan Markle is becoming Prince Harry's boss

Meghan Markle’s bid to allegedly turn more into Prince Harry’s boss has just been exposed.



Body language expert Darren Stanton made these claims and comments regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by Express UK the expert began by nothing that, “Meghan is more dominant than Harry when it comes to the dynamic of their relationship.”

“When Meghan and Harry attend events together, you will notice Meghan looking into Harry’s eyes to signal when it is time to move on - a big power gesture. It shows him who the boss is - and that she makes the final call.”

“However, he did admit that its all something that gets appreciation from the Duchess because she reportedly likes “when Harry shows his dominant side.”

He also dived deeper into their postures and said, “We know this through Meghan displaying genuine smiles and feeling more relaxed when Harry takes the lead. Her posture remains upright, but she’s more at ease - showing the confidence she has in him.”

On the other hand, “Harry asserts his dominance and control by standing up for himself and other people. He’s not afraid to speak his mind.

“When Harry is in control of a situation, we see more instances of genuine smiles, eye contact and feelings of certainty from him when he takes on the leader role in their dynamic,” the expert noted before concluding the chat.