Kesha makes shocking revelation about Chappell Roan

Kesha has made shocking statement about Chappell Roan.



In her interview with the Paper magazine, the TikTok hitmaker listed down the names of all the singers she has been listening to nowadays to draw inspiration from them.

Among the many popular, song writers, one was Chappell.

"I wake up in the morning and I turn on an Italo-disco playlist and pretend that I'm in Italy, on a boat, for a solid hour," Kesha told to the publication.

"Then I will lean over into Neil Young, Merle Haggard. Get some country in there. Chappell Roan is always the afternoon vibe and Sabrina Carpenter."

The Praying singer then praised the Good Luck, Babe song-writer and said, "With Chappell, I just think she's a cool, magical spirit. I love it, I love seeing it."

While talking about her taste in the songs and instruments, she said that she picks her music to fit her mood and 'what kind of b**** I need to conjure up that night'.

Kesha, who is currently working really hard to create her upcoming album, released the lead single Joyride from the same album.

The singer has still not unveiled the release date of the of the album.