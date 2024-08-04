Meghan Markle reinforces ‘tiring’ victim image in new interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” when it comes to parenting royal children.



In an upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, Meghan talked about parenting her and Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“All you want to do as parents is protect them. So, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” she said.

However, psychotherapist Gin Lalli said the comments make Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look like a victim.

She told the Express: "It’s an interesting dynamic, which could be interpreted as a continuation of her portrayal as a victim in the public eye.”

"This approach could be seen as an attempt to garner public sympathy by highlighting her own adversities. This is typical victimhood. It can take the focus away from the bigger picture,” she continued.

"A victim’s narrative tends to spotlight their individual struggles, reinforcing a perception of perpetual victimhood,” she explained.

"This might be perceived as a strategic move to draw emotional support and reinforce a public image as someone who has endured significant personal challenges,” she added.

Concluding her remarks, Gin noted: "This is fair enough, but it becomes tiring in the public’s eyes."