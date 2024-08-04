Prince William, Kate Middleton supporters goes off on Omid Scobie

Prince William and Kate Middleton family woes have just been addressed by an expert who has stepped forward to bash the Sussexes’ mouth piece over his upcoming show.



Royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier made all these admissions while addressing the current woes that are plaguing the Sussexes.

He addressed the upcoming series in an interview with Fabulous and clarified that, “Scobie's last book Endgame bombed and turned out to be all gong and no dinner, with few factual revelations.”

“It didn’t sell well and so it looks as though he is now desperately trying to use a novel to get his message across.”

So “As much of what he has written is fiction he may as well do so. But I don’t think William and Kate will be too worried about this TV show.”

The expert also noted, “I can’t see it getting much publicity and they frankly have much more to concern themselves about with Kate’s recovery from cancer and also the King’s treatment.”

With the fact that the Netflix stint started “to fall flat in its last couple of series” and “became a bit of a joke because it was so inaccurate.”

In reference to this Mr Dampier concluded by adding, “I expect the same will be said of this so-called drama, which is just fiction.”