 
Geo News

Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a 'hardcore Swiftie'

Josh Hartnett revealed how he attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show in London

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a hardcore Swiftie
Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a 'hardcore Swiftie'

Josh Hartnett is officially a Swiftie and the credit goes to his daughters.

In the 46-year-old actor’s latest thriller, Trap, Hartnett portrays the character of a father who brings his daughter to a major concert that has intentional similarity to one of Taylor Swift’s shows.

However, the Pearl Harbor star revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he had never been to a Taylor Swift concert until after he filmed Trap, bringing his daughters to the Eras Tour stop in London.

"I became well-versed after the movie, but before I really didn't know," Hartnett told the outlet of Swift’s fandom, adding, "Some of the stuff, while we were filming, I was thinking, 'God, this is a little over the top. The amount of the fervor of the audience, and they know every word.' Then I went to the concert. I was like, no, it's exactly right."

"The thing is, my kids weren't really into pop music so much last year when we shot [Trap]," he said. 

Hartnett continued, "Then when they heard the Eras Tour was coming because their friends at school were all into the concept, they just immediately became Swifties — and really hardcore Swifties."

Meghan Markle reinforces ‘tiring' victim image in new interview video
Meghan Markle reinforces ‘tiring' victim image in new interview
Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report
Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report
Meghan Markle's real feelings for Prince Harry come to light
Meghan Markle's real feelings for Prince Harry come to light
Colleen Hoover to release new book as 'It Ends With Us' film nears release?
Colleen Hoover to release new book as 'It Ends With Us' film nears release?
Dylan Sprouse reflects on body shaming joke in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
Dylan Sprouse reflects on body shaming joke in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
Kesha makes shocking revelation about Chappell Roan
Kesha makes shocking revelation about Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian