Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a 'hardcore Swiftie'

Josh Hartnett is officially a Swiftie and the credit goes to his daughters.

In the 46-year-old actor’s latest thriller, Trap, Hartnett portrays the character of a father who brings his daughter to a major concert that has intentional similarity to one of Taylor Swift’s shows.

However, the Pearl Harbor star revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he had never been to a Taylor Swift concert until after he filmed Trap, bringing his daughters to the Eras Tour stop in London.

"I became well-versed after the movie, but before I really didn't know," Hartnett told the outlet of Swift’s fandom, adding, "Some of the stuff, while we were filming, I was thinking, 'God, this is a little over the top. The amount of the fervor of the audience, and they know every word.' Then I went to the concert. I was like, no, it's exactly right."

"The thing is, my kids weren't really into pop music so much last year when we shot [Trap]," he said.

Hartnett continued, "Then when they heard the Eras Tour was coming because their friends at school were all into the concept, they just immediately became Swifties — and really hardcore Swifties."