Photo: Halle Berry talks Zoë Kravitz's performance in 'Catwoman'

Halle Berry recently weighed in on Zoë Kravitz's take on Catwoman.

In a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, the A-listed acting sensation talked about Zoe’s performance in 2022's The Batman.

Halle Berry "loved" Zoë Kravitz's version of their shared superhero character Catwoman.

Halle began the discussion by confessing, "I love when I see any woman's version of what Catwoman is to them.”

They went on to mention, “Like men who play Batman or Spider-Man, we're in a group all our own, and I admire every version I see."

Spilling the beans on Zoe’s character as Selena Kyle, the acting sensation remarked, "I loved Zoë Kravitz's version; I always smile at that.”

“It makes me happy. I don't feel there's any competition. We all have our version of this iconic character," she disclosed in conclusion.

As fans will be aware, Halle played the iconic superhero character in 2004's flick, Catwoman.

The character was later reprised in other Batman movies such as Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises and Zoe in 2022's The Batman.