Brad Pitt 'has way too much to lose' amid sobriety struggles: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly trying his best to maintain his sobriety.



Recently, a tipster revealed with In Touch Weekly that the former husband of Angelina Jolie is struggling “harder than you'd think” to keep up with his schedules.

The insider kicked off the topic by claiming, “Brad is a willing participant in all of this,” noting, “He’s hyper-committed to maintaining his sobriety” while he remains enamoured with Ines De Ramon.

The source also claimed that the acting, who has become estranged with his six kids, “knows he has way too much to lose if he falls off the wagon.”

“And the implications of that could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent twenty years building,” the insider also disclosed.

They also added, “I don’t think this is exactly the life he envisioned having at this age, but it’s the only thing that works for him at the moment.”

“It’s a little sad that maintaining his sobriety has come to this, because at 60, Brad deserves to slow down a little and enjoy his success, not be over-scheduled within an inch of his life and pretty much monitored constantly by the members of his extended entourage,” the insider maintained before signing off from the chat.