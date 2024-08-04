Meghan Markle opens up about struggles with her 'healing journey'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just revealed their aim to make the online world a safe space.

In an interview with Jany Pauley that aired on CBS Sunday Morning, marking the Duchess of Sussex’s 43thd birthday, the couple discussed their new program, The Parents Network, via their Archewell Foundation, with the aim to support parents whose children suffer from traumas that stem from social media use.

Jany proceeded to ask Meghan about her courage to open up about the struggles she face with self-harm and suicidal thoughts. In 2021, she revealed in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan said told Jany.

The Duchess of Sussex continued, "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."