Justin Bieber running out of money thanks to Hailey Bieber?

Hailey Bieber is a high spender, insiders say, leading Justin Bieber to spiral into a money problem before the birth of their first child.



Informed sources told The Blast the Baby singer's net worth is $300 million still he was struggling to maintain his wife's lavish lifestyle.

They spilled the Grammy winner in a "desperate" situation because his better half was throwing money at things such as private jets and a second engagement ring.

Justin's performance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son was also seen by some as a way to generate new flows of money.

"Hailey is a seriously high spender. She has spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist,” the tipster tattled to Daily Mail.

Another source painted a negative effect of Hailey on her husband as it said, "He's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him. He has lost his identity, and creative drive and he is uninspired."