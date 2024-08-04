Photo: Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update

Good news for Batman 2 fans has been announced lately after two years of anticipation.

As per the findings of Digital Spy, the flick’s director Matt Reeves confirmed the return of Colin Farell as Oswald 'The Penguin' Cobblepot in the second installment of the superhero movie at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

During this appearance, Matt revealed that the highly anticipated movie’s shooting will start next year after the completion of The Penguin series because the character of Penguin needs to be in a "certain place for that."

Spilling the beans on his return, Colin disclosed, "The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.”

"I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. [It] will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem," he continued.

For those unversed, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 is slated to be released on October 2, 2026.

This comes after an insider shared with Life & Style that Robert’s “next movie role is still expected to be The Batman: Part II,” after Mickey 17.