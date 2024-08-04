 
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer

The actor also posted a heartwarming tribute to the cast of his latest film

August 04, 2024

Naomi Watts Shares Sweet Photo of Son Sasha, 17, Cuddling a Dog: 'He's Home'

Ryan Reynolds responded with a cheeky message to a pet hospital who gave him a free offer.

The 47-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Sunday, August 4, and replied to a funny advertisement for Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in British Columbia, Canada on his stories.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor posted an image of the clinic’s billboard that reads "free belly rubs with exams" for pets "and Ryan Reynolds only."

Reynolds took a cheeky turn and wrote on the snap, "Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer.”

“Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place,” he added.

His post came a day after he shared a heartwarming tribute to his new movie on his social media account.

In the post, he reminisced over the long journey of the film to the big screen and penned down a detailed caption.

"The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit,” Reynolds wrote.

He posted a series of photos from behind the scenes of the movie to the pictures with the cast and crew members.

"Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been," he continued.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters on July 26.

