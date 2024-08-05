 
Geo News

Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours

Daniel Wai makes it clear that he will not tolerate insult against Ariana Madix

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours
Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours

Daniel Wai, boyfriend of Ariana Madix is blasting the rumours that say she had plastic surgery for the reality show Love Island USA.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness trainer said, “For Love Island, Ariana worked her *** off she was in [the] gym 2 to 3 hours a day, and [her] diet [was] on point."

Adding, “Sorry haters, no surgery or procedure. As for giving out the workouts, I’d love to but this is my business and I work doing this.”

Serving as the host of Love Island USA, Ariana recently clarified what procedures she had after a cosmetic injector and the TikTok user Molly Bailey claimed she used fillers and liposuction to get a snatched face.

“[I’ve had Botox] in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck,” the Bravo star said. “[I also had] Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler [because] my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin.”

She continued, "Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no blepharoplasty yet  hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”

Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing
Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer
Meghan Markle is becoming Prince Harry's boss video
Meghan Markle is becoming Prince Harry's boss
Justin Bieber running out of money thanks to Hailey Bieber?
Justin Bieber running out of money thanks to Hailey Bieber?
Kanye West's North leaves fans surprised as she raps in THIS foreign language
Kanye West's North leaves fans surprised as she raps in THIS foreign language