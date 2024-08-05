Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours

Daniel Wai, boyfriend of Ariana Madix is blasting the rumours that say she had plastic surgery for the reality show Love Island USA.



Taking to Instagram, the fitness trainer said, “For Love Island, Ariana worked her *** off she was in [the] gym 2 to 3 hours a day, and [her] diet [was] on point."

Adding, “Sorry haters, no surgery or procedure. As for giving out the workouts, I’d love to but this is my business and I work doing this.”

Serving as the host of Love Island USA, Ariana recently clarified what procedures she had after a cosmetic injector and the TikTok user Molly Bailey claimed she used fillers and liposuction to get a snatched face.

“[I’ve had Botox] in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck,” the Bravo star said. “[I also had] Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler [because] my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin.”

She continued, "Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no blepharoplasty yet hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”