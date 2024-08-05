 
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd

Taylor Swift performed for three nights in Warsaw, with her final show in the city being on August 3, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Taylor Swift just celebrated a milestone with her fans in Warsaw.

As the 34-year-old songstress performed her third and final night in the Polish city, on Saturday, August 3, she announced an achievement with pride to her spectators.

Expressing gratitude to her fans as she took the city’s PGE Narodowy stadium’s stage, in a fan-recorded video, the Blank Space crooner could be heard saying, “I’m in a fantastic mood tonight. And I just thought I would tell you … it is because of something that you did … you made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to ever play three sold-out nights in this stadium!”

Prompting a cheer from the crowd as she raised her arms in the air and busted a little dance move on the stage, she continued, “And that has put me in an excellent mood.”

While according another fan recorded video, the Champagne Problems hit-maker said in her speech, “I was already in a great mood because we’ve been lucky enough to play here two nights before tonight. And I have to be honest with you, Warsaw you have exceeded any dream I could have had for how amazing a crowd could be.”

