Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall

Josh Hall just addressed his divorce from Chritina Hall.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 43-yar-old real estate entrepreneur broke silence over the ongoing matter on Friday.

Josh, who has previously denied declining a seven-figure settlement from Christina, uploaded a selfie that featured him resting his head on his dog.

Underneath the picture, he penned a caption that read, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for.”

Even though he did not name his estranged wife, Josh continued, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever.”

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” he further wrote, adding, “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce from each other, with the former stating their date of separation as July 7 while the latter claimed it was July 8.