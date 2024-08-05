 
Geo News

Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall

Josh Hall requested for privacy during his divorce from Christina Hall

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall
Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall

Josh Hall just addressed his divorce from Chritina Hall.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 43-yar-old real estate entrepreneur broke silence over the ongoing matter on Friday.

Josh, who has previously denied declining a seven-figure settlement from Christina, uploaded a selfie that featured him resting his head on his dog.

Underneath the picture, he penned a caption that read, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for.”

Even though he did not name his estranged wife, Josh continued, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever.”

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” he further wrote, adding, “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce from each other, with the former stating their date of separation as July 7 while the latter claimed it was July 8.

Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours
Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer
Meghan Markle is becoming Prince Harry's boss video
Meghan Markle is becoming Prince Harry's boss
Justin Bieber running out of money thanks to Hailey Bieber?
Justin Bieber running out of money thanks to Hailey Bieber?
Kanye West's North leaves fans surprised as she raps in THIS foreign language
Kanye West's North leaves fans surprised as she raps in THIS foreign language