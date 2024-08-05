Noami Watts posts heartwarming photo of son Sasha

Noami Watts is spending some valuable time with her son Sasha.



The 55-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, August 4, and uploaded an adorable photo of her 17-year-old son hugging her dog.

She shared the photo to her stories featuring a black and white image of the teenager with the dog lying close to his chest.

Watts captioned the image, "He’s home."

It is pertinent to mention that Watts shares two children Sasha and 15-year-old Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber.

The post came after a week when that proud mom penned down a heartfelt tribute to Sasha on his 17th birthday.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha- you have a heart of gold. I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky."

Watts also shared photos of the teen in formal wear he donned at her wedding to husband Billy Crudup.

She went on to say, "You are a force but with the most gentle soul. I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars."