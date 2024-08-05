Photo: Kevin Hart addresses Michael Jordan feud: 'I just hit him'

Kevin recently recounted an awkward encounter with Michael Jordan during his show in Atlantic City.

An insider privy to Daily Mail shared that during the event Kevin Hart explained why Michael Jordan and he do not get along well with each other.

Kevin began the discussion by saying, “Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late.”

He also stated, “I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke].

“It was quick. It was all in fun. I don't know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one,’ he continued and noted, “Michael had an attitude. Hasn't talked to me since.”

“His response? ‘I don't give a s**t. I could care less. I can f**king care less,” he added and confessed, “I'm at a point in my life where it's very hard to bother me.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that Michale Jordan “is not a Kevin Hart fan” as they “don’t get along.”

“I'm 45 years old and it's not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don't matter. I'm not the same person I once was,” he explained in conclusion.