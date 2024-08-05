 
Geo News

Kevin Hart addresses Michael Jordan feud: 'I just hit him'

Kevin Hart dished what led to Michael Jordan and his decades long feud

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Photo: Kevin Hart addresses Michael Jordan feud: I just hit him
Photo: Kevin Hart addresses Michael Jordan feud: 'I just hit him'

Kevin recently recounted an awkward encounter with Michael Jordan during his show in Atlantic City.

An insider privy to Daily Mail shared that during the event Kevin Hart explained why Michael Jordan and he do not get along well with each other.

Kevin began the discussion by saying, “Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late.”

He also stated, “I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke].

“It was quick. It was all in fun. I don't know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one,’ he continued and noted, “Michael had an attitude. Hasn't talked to me since.”

“His response? ‘I don't give a s**t. I could care less. I can f**king care less,” he added and confessed, “I'm at a point in my life where it's very hard to bother me.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that Michale Jordan “is not a Kevin Hart fan” as they “don’t get along.”

“I'm 45 years old and it's not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don't matter. I'm not the same person I once was,” he explained in conclusion.

Prince Harry ‘anxious' response as Meghan Markle pleads for support video
Prince Harry ‘anxious' response as Meghan Markle pleads for support
Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children
Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried Archie could go down ‘rabbit hole' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried Archie could go down ‘rabbit hole'
Hailey Bieber has strong hold on Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber has strong hold on Justin Bieber?
Noami Watts posts heartwarming photo of son Sasha
Noami Watts posts heartwarming photo of son Sasha
Jennifer Lopez trying to be strong amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez trying to be strong amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall
Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall
Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing
Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing