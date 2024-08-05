Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children

Paris Hilton showered her love and affection on her children in a sweet video.



The 43-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and shared a video of her daughter London and son Pheonix.

In the clip, the 8-month-old London and 17-month-old Phoenix were having a fun time while lounging in their playroom.

Hilton recorded a cute moment when Pheonix was walking towards his mom.

She then panned her camera toward London lying on the ground giggling upon seeing the Stars Are Blind hitmaker.

Hilton called London, “Hi, cutie girl,” and turned to Phoenix and said, “I love you.”

The heiress then showed the room with kid toys all over the floor and she zoomed in on a neon sign that reads, “Sliving Mom” which is a slang word for ‘living’ and ‘slaying’.

The post came after the proud mom shared an adorable mother-daughter moment of wearing matching Care Bears pajamas.

“London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautitul baby girl,” she captioned.

Hilton continued, “My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel.”

For those unversed, Hilton shares London and Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum.