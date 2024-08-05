 
Geo News

Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children

The reality TV star is a mom of two children Pheonix and London

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children
Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children 

Paris Hilton showered her love and affection on her children in a sweet video.

The 43-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and shared a video of her daughter London and son Pheonix.

In the clip, the 8-month-old London and 17-month-old Phoenix were having a fun time while lounging in their playroom.

Hilton recorded a cute moment when Pheonix was walking towards his mom.

She then panned her camera toward London lying on the ground giggling upon seeing the Stars Are Blind hitmaker.

Hilton called London, “Hi, cutie girl,” and turned to Phoenix and said, “I love you.”

Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children
Paris Hilton delights in sweet moment with her children

The heiress then showed the room with kid toys all over the floor and she zoomed in on a neon sign that reads, “Sliving Mom” which is a slang word for ‘living’ and ‘slaying’.

The post came after the proud mom shared an adorable mother-daughter moment of wearing matching Care Bears pajamas.

“London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautitul baby girl,” she captioned.

Hilton continued, “My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel.”

For those unversed, Hilton shares London and Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum.

Jennifer Lopez trying to be strong amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez trying to be strong amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall
Josh Hall breaks silence amid divorce from Christina Hall
Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing
Simone Biles celebrates seventh Olympic gold with a casual outing
Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours
Ariana Madix boyfriend defends her against surgery rumours
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Eras Tour' milestone with 'amazing' Warsaw crowd
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman 2' receives major update
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer
Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to ‘free belly rubs' offer