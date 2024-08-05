Heidi Klum marks special day with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is celebrating her years of love with her husband Tom Kaulitz in a sweet post.



On Saturday, the 51-year-old model took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of photos and videos marking her anniversary.

The post features Klum and the German musician enjoying a holiday on a beach.

"Celebrating our love today and every day (three heart emojis)... Happy anniversary," she captioned her post.

In the carousel, she shared a video in which she can be leaning on the back of Kaulitz.



Moreover, other snaps feature selfies of the couple taken by Kaulitz while relaxing on the sand.

"I could not ask for a better one (heart emoji) Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she captioned the carousel,

"I Love You Tom,” Klum concluded the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Klum tied the knot with Kaulitz in an intimate secret ceremony in California in 2019.

Seven months later, they celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Italy.

For those unversed, the America's Got Talent judge shares 4 children including 18-year-old Henry, 17-year-old Johan 14-year-old Lou, and 20-year-old daughter Leni with her ex-husband Seal.