Kanye West drops Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce names in his new track

Kanye West mentioned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in his new album Vultures 2 amid the rapper and pop singer’s ongoing feud.



The 47-year-old rapper released his album Vultures 2 in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on Saturday morning.

But in the Lyrics of his new track Lifestyle (Demo) West has seemingly given reference to Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He rapped in his song, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

However Swift and the football tight end have not responded to the reference yet.

For those unversed, Swift and West and not been on good terms since 2009 when during the MTV Music Awards West interfered with her acceptance speech for female video saying the award should be given to Beyonce instead.

Later in 2016, the rapper called out the Lover singer’s name in his rapping saying, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s** / I made that b***** famous.”

Moreover, Swift opened up about the feud in an interview on Today in 2023, revealing that the scandal had affected her a lot.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift said.