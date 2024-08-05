How Prince William, Kate Middleton ensure kids live ‘ordinary life'

Prince William and Kate Middleton ensure their children are not given unnecessary protocol at home.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have ensured Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not pampered by house help, reveals source.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home. The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."

This comes as William’s brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle speak about protecting their children from social media glamour.

Harry noted: "That's one of the scariest things that we've learned over the course of the last 15 or 17 years of social media, and more so recently, is that it could happen to anybody.

"We always talk about 'in the olden days' if your children were under your roof they would be safe, you knew what they were up to.

"But now they can be in the next room on their tablet, or phone, going down rabbit holes. And before you know it, 24 hours later, they could be taking their life."