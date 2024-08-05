Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes step out together at the 2024 Olympics

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted having a fun time at the 2024 Olympic Games.



On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor and his wife attended the 2024 games event as they watched the women's gymnastics uneven bars final at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

The couple’s two daughters 8-year-old Amada and 9-year-old Esmeralda also joined them and were kept away from the cameras.

The official Olympic account posted about Gosling and Ryan on X.

"This Ken's job is 'gymnastics fan.' Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are in the building for the uneven bars final! #ParisOlympics NBC & Peacock," the tweet reads.

For those unversed, The Place Beyond the Pines stars have kept their years-long relationship away from the spotlight as it started in 2011.

However, in a recent interview in May, the Fall Guy actor talked about his love for Mendes.

He noted to the host Stephen Colbert that the rest of his life would be run by Eva.