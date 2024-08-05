Christina Hall gives a glimpse into her girls trip post divorce drama

Christina Hall goes on a trip with her female friends to South Carolina after getting away from divorce drama.

The former Flip or Flop star shared some pictures from her trip with her friends, Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that her ex-husband, Josh Hall was on social media where he refused to badmouth his ex after the two feuded publicly over her allegedly offering him "millions" in a divorce settlement.

In regards to the pictures, she shared a photo of herself with two of her friends on either side as they stood on a dock in front of a boat with a black canopy while captioning the photo as, “Much needed girls trip. 41 is so good.”

Furthermore, Christina donned a slim black tube top for the boat ride, along with a lovely pink-and-white gingham mini skirt while she captioned a fun Instagram story picture of herself in the same outfit, “When it's been a really good last night.”

According to Hall’s Instagram stories, South Carolina was good to her and she felt peace over there.



her post came after her ex Josh took to Instagram on Friday to make his first public statement amid their divorce.