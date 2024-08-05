Khloe Kardashian shares sweet video of daughter flaunting her makeup skills

Khloe Kardashian shares heart melting video of daughter flaunting her makeup skills

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet video of her daughter, True, showcasing her makeup skills.



The 40-year-old reality star shared a hilarious video of 6-year-old baby girl on her Instagram account.

The Good American co-owner posted a clip on her stories, featuring her daughter's face covered with pink and purple lipstick.

In the short video, Khloe could be seen asking her daughter, 'What did you do to your face?' to which True replied, 'I colored it with lipstick.'



'I love how it turned out, it's gorgeous, how many colors did you use?' the mother-of-two continue to ask.

To this, True told her mother that she used 'three' colors, holding up her fingers to show the count.

Khloe then ended the clip with a compliment, saying, 'Beautiful job.'

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star is a mother of two children, 6-year-old True and 2-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Last week, she shared some videos of her son driving his toy Lamborghini, showing him accidentally crashing it into the wall in their Los Angeles home.

She recently celebrated her son's second birthday with a dinosaur-themed party.