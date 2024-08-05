 
'Blade' star Wesley Snipes reacts to record breaking achievement

Wesley Snipes broke two Guinness World Records with his cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Web Desk
August 05, 2024

Blade actor Wesley Snipes reacted to the news of him breaking two major Guinness World Records following his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

For those unversed, Snipes also holds a record for having the Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character.

By securing this record, Snipes dethroned Jackman, who starred as Wolverine in the super-hero threequel.

The second title he secured for himself is the Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films.

Now, Mail Online reported that the 62-year-old actor was surprised after learning of his new achievement.

The actor took to X (formally known as Twitter) and wrote: 'Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?'

'Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you @guinnessworldrecords, I'm your fan!' he further added.

Snipes' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes almost 26 years after he first played Eric Brooks, the half-vampire Daywalker in Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004).

However, the new Blade film, scheduled to premiere in the theaters on November 7, 2025, will feature Mahershala Ali as the lead. 

