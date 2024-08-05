'Blade' star Wesley Snipes reacts to record breaking achievement

August 05, 2024
Blade actor Wesley Snipes reacted to the news of him breaking two major Guinness World Records following his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.
For those unversed, Snipes also holds a record for having the Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character.
By securing this record, Snipes dethroned Jackman, who starred as Wolverine in the super-hero threequel.
The second title he secured for himself is the Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films.
Now, Mail Online reported that the 62-year-old actor was surprised after learning of his new achievement.
The actor took to X (formally known as Twitter) and wrote: 'Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?'
'Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you @guinnessworldrecords, I'm your fan!' he further added.
Snipes' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes almost 26 years after he first played Eric Brooks, the half-vampire Daywalker in Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004).
However, the new Blade film, scheduled to premiere in the theaters on November 7, 2025, will feature Mahershala Ali as the lead.