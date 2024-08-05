Martine McCutcheon treats fans with sweet tribute to her husband on his 40th

Martine McCutcheon shared a loving tribute to her husband Jack McManus as she shared his 40th birthday.

The 48-year-old stage and screen star showcased that it was a “bittersweet” day on Sunday after the recent death of Jack's beloved dad Mick.

While sharing pictures of Jack with their son Rafferty, Martine stated that she hoped that her husband could see how loved he is and what a role model he is to his own son.

In this regards, Martine wrote, “Darling Jack, Happy 40th Birthday Darling. I know it’s a weird one and bittersweet as you have lost your Darling Dad, Mick and he was your best friend… It’s so hard to see you miss someone so much.”

Furthermore, while acknowledging the loss of brother LJ at the age of 31 in 2022, Martine recounted by saying, “You know when I lost my brother that I understand your grief and pain - And I also know that in time, you will value the gift of even having him be such a major role in your life and that he will be with you always. Nothing will ever take that away…”

It is pertinent to mention that according to Martine, its been a tough time since Mick passed away and she continued by admitting, “Mick passed on to you, the resilience, strength and grace that you will need to not just survive but thrive in your life. I have no doubt you will show him that you took it all on board.”



Moreover, the stage and screen actor told her husband it is “one step at a time darling” and admitted loving him unconditionally.

According to Daily Mail, Martine and Jack married in 2012 in Italy's picturesque Lake Como, five years after they started dating and six years after their first meeting in December 2006.