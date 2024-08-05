Meghan Markle looks adamant against mending royal rifts

Meghan Markle has just been warned about damaging her chance at ever making peace with the royals because they don’t look like they want to “mend the rift” according to experts.

Richard Fitzwilliams issued these comments and sentiments as part of his warning to the Sussexes.

The interview in question occurred during Mr Fitzwilliam’s interview with The Sun.

During that conversation he accused the couple of potentially causing damage to the institution and said, “The way they are using a clip from an interview which did so much harm to the royal family.”

“I don't believe that at a time like this, with King Charles and the Princess of Wales seriously ill, the Sussexes should bring in matters which deal with or are linked to their rift with the royal family,” he also added during his interview.

The fear is that “What Meghan said in the CBS interview about the issues and her mental health and the fact that she felt suicidal is a very very serious charge to lay against the royal family.”

“If you want a relationship of any sort and you give interviews of this sort that bring up memories that will undoubtedly damage the institution, clearly you won't get it.”

So “It doesn't look like either of them want to bridge that gap or mend that rift.”

“I cannot fault the message, and I certainly can't make a comment about the state or otherwise of Megan's mental health whilst she was a senior working royal.”

“Other than to say that it is a tragedy that when they were senior working royals it went so disastrously wrong.”