Insider reveals why Ben Affleck relocated amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck relocated to his new home after moving out of the shared residence with Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce rumours

August 05, 2024

Insiders have finally unveiled the hidden reason behind Ben Affleck’s new relocated house in Los Angeles, amid his divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl star’s new mansion in the exclusive Pacific Palisades, is reportedly close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Now, a tipster, while revealing the reason to ET said: 'Ben wanted to be closer to Jennifer Garner and their kids to make co-parenting easier.'

'It’s been a hard time for him, but he’s continuing to make his well-being and his family a priority.'

As per the insider, the actor really likes his new home and feels hopeful about the change.

Moreover, as per the sources, his new home does not include any involvement of Lopez as he purchased it independently.

The pair first met and got engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004. They reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot, 20 years after first meeting, in 2022.

However, his new move of relocating his home adds fuels to their divorce rumours. The couple has also put their previous dream house on the market with a staggering price of $68 million.

