Travis Scott charges shocking price for live performance

For his live performance in Mykonos, Greece, Travis Scott has charged a whopping fee of €500,000 (£428,525).



Appearing at the popular SantAnna beach bar on the Greek Island, the Antidote rap star performed for 20 minutes on Thursday night in front of 5,000-strong fans, according to The Mirror.

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, I honestly didn’t know Mykonos could do something like this. This is amazing. I’m ready to have a good time, ready to rage. I’m on tour right now, so this is a great break for me," he said to the crowd.

"If you came here to party, let’s just ***** party, you dig? I’m going to crank it up. Let’s rock this ****. If you’re coming from out of town, make some ****** noise right now.”

Earlier, Travis was released on a $650 bond after he reportedly behaved disorderly under intoxication on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina.

His legal representative Bradford Cohen however later clarified the whole issue stemmed from a misunderstanding.