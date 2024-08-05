 
Geo News

Travis Scott charges shocking price for live performance

Reports say Travis Scott is becoming expensive day by day

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Travis Scott charges shocking price for live performance
Travis Scott charges shocking price for live performance

For his live performance in Mykonos, Greece, Travis Scott has charged a whopping fee of €500,000 (£428,525).

Appearing at the popular SantAnna beach bar on the Greek Island, the Antidote rap star performed for 20 minutes on Thursday night in front of 5,000-strong fans, according to The Mirror.

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, I honestly didn’t know Mykonos could do something like this. This is amazing. I’m ready to have a good time, ready to rage. I’m on tour right now, so this is a great break for me," he said to the crowd.

"If you came here to party, let’s just ***** party, you dig? I’m going to crank it up. Let’s rock this ****. If you’re coming from out of town, make some ****** noise right now.”

Earlier, Travis was released on a $650 bond after he reportedly behaved disorderly under intoxication on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina.

His legal representative Bradford Cohen however later clarified the whole issue stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Prince Harry shatters Prince William's last hope of Royal reconciliation video
Prince Harry shatters Prince William's last hope of Royal reconciliation
Jeff Goldblum reveals secret to successful marriage to Emilie Livingston
Jeff Goldblum reveals secret to successful marriage to Emilie Livingston
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's interview as relationship hits rock bottom video
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's interview as relationship hits rock bottom
Insider reveals why Ben Affleck relocated amid divorce rumours
Insider reveals why Ben Affleck relocated amid divorce rumours
Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with his wife, Keely
Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with his wife, Keely
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax suffers complex trauma after accident
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax suffers complex trauma after accident
Chris Evans opens up about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Chris Evans opens up about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's anti-cyberbullying efforts slammed as ‘hypocritical'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's anti-cyberbullying efforts slammed as ‘hypocritical'