Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s interview as relationship hits rock bottom

Prince William is reportedly furious with his brother Prince Harry for discussing their mother, Princess Diana's death, in a recent interview.



The royal brothers had made a pact to never publicly discuss their mother's death, but Harry broke this agreement, leaving William feeling betrayed and angry.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Prince of Wales is "spitting mad" and feels Harry is cashing in on Diana's death after he spoke to journalist Rebecca Barry for the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.

While speaking of his fight with British press, Harry said of Diana, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked.

“And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid,” he added.

However, his mention of Diana did not sit well with William as the brothers promised they would not speak candidly about their mother's death again

"William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again," the insider claimed. "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death.”

"Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."

Back in 2017, William told ITV that he and Harry will never spoke of Diana’ death in any public setting ever again. "We won't be doing this again – we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again,” he said.